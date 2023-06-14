AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 14TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 14TH: 54°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Overcast skies will continue throughout the day. Will we see any sunshine in the near future? See details below:

TODAY: Overcast skies will be with us throughout the day. Showers will continue as well, with chances for some isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. Unfortunately, cooler air will filter in, with highs only in the mid to upper sixties.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will start to break for your overnight. Shower and storm potential will still be with us before midnight, then we turn to all rain. Temperatures will only fall to the lower fifties.

REST OF WEEK:

Sunshine will make a return for your Thursday morning. Clouds will move in again though, as shower and storm chances filter back in for the afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will top off in the lower to mid seventies. Shower chances will continue again on Friday to end the work week starting in the morning. Chances for an isolated storm will again be with us for the afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS. OVERCAST

HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80