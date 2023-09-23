AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 22nd: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 22nd: 47°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:04 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers continue to end the weekend. Skies remain cloudy along with breezy conditions. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers will continue throughout the overnight. It will be warm again with lows only dropping into the low fifties.

SUNDAY:

We end the weekend with more showers in the morning and into the afternoon. After that, showers will start to calm down a bit. Skies will remain overcast. it will be cool with highs only in the lower sixties.

WORK WEEK:

Showers will still linger into Monday to start off the new work week. Otherwise. skies will be mostly cloudy. Warmer air moves back in with highs in the low seventies. We dry out on Tuesday. Skies mostly cloudy with highs in the upper sixties. This will all continue into Wednesday. Then clouds decrease to partly cloudy starting on Thursday and will continue into Friday. Highs again near seventy.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 53

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 73