AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 8th: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 8th: 41°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers continue to start off the new work week. Will we see some more warmth? Details below:

TONIGHT:

We will still see that chance for showers as we get into the overnight. Skies will be primarily mostly cloudy with lows in the low forties.

MONDAY:

Few showers will still be possible as we start off the new work week on Monday. We will remain mostly cloudy out there with highs remaining in the mid fifties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Drier conditions move in for Tuesday into Wednesday this week. We will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper fifties to near sixty. Showers will return for Thursday into Friday to end the work week as a low pressure system approaches. Highs will be near sixty.

WEEKEND:

Higher chances for showers will move in for the weekend as a low pressure system moves in. Cooler air will move in as well with highs back in the mid fifties.

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 54