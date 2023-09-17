AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 17th: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 17th: 49°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:14 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers continue tonight and into the start of the new work week. When will dry conditions return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers will be possible for the overnight. Some patchy fog will also be possible primarily in the valley. It won’t get as cold tonight with lows dropping into the lower fifties.

MONDAY:

Showers will continue into Monday to start off the new work week. Even a chance for an isolated storm will be possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs near seventy.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

We dry out starting on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper sixties. Warmer air starts to filter in starting on Wednesday. Highs back to near seventy under partly cloudy skies. We will be in the lower seventies on Thursday and even in the mid seventies by Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny both days.

WEEKEND:

Dry conditions continue throughout the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy both days. Highs in the mid seventies for Saturday, but will drop to the lower seventies on Sunday.

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/ISO STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 71