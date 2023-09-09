AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 9th: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 9th: 52°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:41 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:28 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers continue tonight with more unsettled weather to end the weekend. When will dry conditions return? Details below:

TONIGHT-

Showers with a chance for a storm will still be possible as we get into the overnight. Patchy fog will form primarily after midnight. It will be on the warmer side with lows only dropping into the low sixties.

SUNDAY-

We round out the weekend with some more showers and storms. Storms will be starting to move in for the afternoon with showers starting in the morning. It will be a cooler day with highs only in the low to mid seventies.

WORK WEEK-

A wet week will be with us. Shower chances will continue into Monday to start off the week. Highs will sit in the mid seventies. We will warm up to the upper seventies for Tuesday with continued showers. Temperatures fall back to the low seventies for midweek on Wednesday. Then few showers will remain for Thursday. Sunshine will start to peak through as well. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper sixties to near seventy. Then skies will be mostly sunny on Friday to round out the work week. Highs in the low seventies.

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 63

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73