AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 12TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 12TH: 16°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:56 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather continues for the end of the workweek. When will we see sunshine again? Details below:

Tonight:

Occasional rain for the evening and overnight. No hydro concerns, but ponding of water on the roads possible with any downpour. Rain mixing with and turning to snowfall in northwestern portions of Steuben County as temperatures drop following a cold front into the predawn hours.

Tomorrow:

Low pressure lifts north Thursday night, which will bring a cold front through the area into Friday. Winds turning to out of the northwest, in favor of lake-effect and colder temperatures. Also, staying windy. Rain mixing with and turning to snowfall through the morning as temperatures drop. We’re looking at mainly trace amounts of snow for the day, but pockets of 1-2″ possible for higher elevations of Steuben and Schuyler counties. Highs near 40 degrees in the morning, then dropping through the afternoon. Lake-effect may linger for our northern counties through the overnight. Lows near 20 degrees.

Rest of the week:

Stray lake-effect possible into early Saturday as winds continue out of the northwest for the start of the weekend. Northwest winds also in favor of colder than average temperatures. Highs Saturday in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Clouds linger for the day, gradually clearing for the overnight. Lows into the teens. High pressure builds in Sunday and for early next week, bringing some sunshine and warmer temperatures. Chance for showers returns for midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: OCCASIONAL RAIN, SHOWERS MIXING WITH SNOW LATE. WINDY

LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: LINGERING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 14

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 38

