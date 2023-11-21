AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 21st: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 21st: 28°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather returning Tuesday. Steady rain for the evening, then scattered showers for the overnight. Light rainfall still possible Wednesday. Otherwise, drying and cooling trend through Thanksgiving. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Storm system moving into the Great Lakes bringing active weather through Tuesday night. Rain will be steady and heavy at times through the evening, then scattered showers for the overnight. Overall rainfall amounts won’t be a concern, but ponding on the roads is typical with any heavy rainfall. Roads may be slick due to temperatures. Southerly winds overnight help to warm us up into the mid 40s by Wednesday morning.

TOMORROW:

Wrap around moisture with breezy to strong northwesterly winds in place Wednesday through Friday. Chance for scattered to isolated light showers Wednesday. Cloudy, but near average for temperatures with highs near 50 degrees. Drying trend for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Mix sun and clouds for Thanksgiving. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Overnight lows near 30 degrees. Stray lake-effect possible Friday, but best chances staying north and west of the Twin Tiers. Mix of sun and clouds to end the week. Highs Thursday in the mid to upper 40s and breezy. Highs Friday near 40 degrees and breezy. At this early vantage point, it looks like a dry start to the weekend. Chance for showers returns Sunday night and for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

