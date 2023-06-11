AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 11TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 11TH: 53°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers move in overnight and continue into Monday with chances for storms in the afternoon. How long will the rain last? More details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers will start primarily after midnight. This rain will be more sustained. Skies will be mostly cloudy. We will be on the warmer side as lows only drop to near sixty.

MONDAY:

Shower chances will be likely on Monday as a cold front approaches. Thunderstorm potential will move in for the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Much cooler air will move in as highs will only be in the lower seventies.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Chances for showers will linger for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Skies will be partly cloudy. We warm up a bit back to the mid seventies. Showers and storms return on Wednesday as highs fall back into the lower seventies. Showers and storms will also be with us on Thursday. Showers will linger into the end of the work week on Friday. We then dry up to start off the weekend on Saturday.

MONDAY: Cloudy. Rain Likely with Storms Possible.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Broken Clouds. Chance Showers

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms. Peaks of Sunshine

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storms. Clouds/Sun

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Chance Showers. Clouds/Sun

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

SATURDAY : Mainly Dry. Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Late Chance Showers

HIGH: 78