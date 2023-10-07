AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 7th: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 7th: 42°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers persist along with cooler conditions to end the weekend. How long will this rain last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

It will be much cooler for your overnight with lows in the mid forties. Skies will have broken clouds with more chances for showers. It will be breezy with a westerly wind around 10 mph.

SUNDAY:

We will see continued showers on Sunday. Breezy conditions will still be with us. It will be below average with highs in the mid fifties.

WORK WEEK:

Chances lessen, but will still be possible for showers on Monday. Otherwise skies will be broken again with highs still in the mid fifties. Stray showers will be possible for Tuesday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy and we will be much drier. Highs will be in the upper fifties to near sixty. We will be mainly dry for Wednesday for midweek with highs in the lower sixties. Then showers return Thursday into Friday with highs in the low to mid sixties.

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 58