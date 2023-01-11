AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 11TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 11TH: 16°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:56 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another day under mainly cloudy conditions. Dry Wednesday, but showers in the near future. Details below:

Tonight:

High clouds for the evening, then low level clouds build in for the overnight. Stray showers possible late with snow mixing with freezing rain. Untreated surfaces may be slick through sunrise Thursday. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow:

Low pressure moves into the Great Lakes for the end of the workweek. To start, we are on the warm side of this system. Spotty rain showers around Thursday morning and early afternoon, then chance for showers increases by late day into the overnight. Turning windy, gusts over 20 mph at times. Southerly winds in favor of mild temperatures for this time of the year. Highs into the mid to upper 40s, then lows near 40 degrees. Rainfall totals of around 0.25″.

Rest of the week:

Low pressure lifts north Thursday night, which will bring a cold front through the area into Friday. Winds turning to out of the northwest, in favor of lake-effect and colder temperatures. Also, staying windy. Rain showers in the morning, turning to snowfall as temperatures drop. We’re looking at mainly trace amounts of snow for the day, but pockets of 1-2″ possible for higher elevations of Steuben and Schuyler counties. Highs in the low to mid 40s in the morning, then dropping through the afternoon. Winds in favor of lake-effect for the start of the weekend. Cold Saturday with highs only into the 20s. High pressure builds in Sunday and for early next week, bringing some sunshine and warmer temperatures.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: SHOWERS LINGER, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

