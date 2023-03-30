AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 30TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 30TH: 27°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:31 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure is replaced by our next weather-maker for the end of the workweek. Showers return and continue for the start of the weekend. When will we see sunshine again? Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure moves out and clouds move in through late overnight. Stray shower possible late. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

TOMORROW:

Warm front lifting into the region brings our next round of rainfall. Stray snow shower early Friday, then rainfall likely by midday. Winds increasing out of the south, which will usher both the moisture but warmer temperatures into the area. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. A little break in the rainfall for the evening, then our next round of showers arrives overnight. Brief downpour and rumble of thunder possible. Temperatures holding near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Early morning rainfall Saturday, then a break in rain and clouds by late morning and early afternoon. Winds will be strong on Saturday with gusts as high as 40-50 mph possible, especially for higher elevations. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Another cold front moves through late day and brings a line of showers with possible thunderstorms. Main concern being strong gusty winds. Winds turn to out of the northwest in the wake of the front, setting us up for stray lake-effect overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Sunshine returns by Sunday. Windy and cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s. Clouds move in Monday and showers return for late day. Chance for showers continues for midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram