AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 15TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 15TH: 16°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cooling down for the end of the workweek, Unsettled weather returns. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear conditions take us through the evening and most of the overnight. Winds subside after midnight. Temperatures cool into the low to mid 40s for overnight lows.

TOMORROW:

Frontal system impacting the region Thursday. Increasing clouds for the morning, then rain showers return for the afternoon. Overall rainfall stays light. There will be plenty of dry time to enjoy outside. Increasing winds again out of the south ushering in mild temperatures. Highs into the low to mid 50s. Rainfall becomes spotty to isolated for the evening and early overnight. Cold front brings another round of rainfall starting around midnight. Winds turn to out of the northwest, dropping our temperatures into the predawn hours. Potential for a light sleet and/or freezing rain to mix in with a cold rain. Temperatures near 40 degrees by sunrise Friday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Cold front moves through into early Friday morning, which will drop our temperatures through the day. Temperatures near 40 degrees around sunrise, then dropping through the afternoon. Cold front also turning our winds to out of the northwest with gusts over 30 mph at times. Northwesterly winds bringing lake-effect rain to snow showers to the region, but mainly to our north and south. Little if any snowfall for us in the Twin Tiers. Broken clouds for the overnight. Lows into the teens. High pressure builds back in for the weekend, which will keep us dry under mostly to partly sunny conditions. Turning mild again with above average temperatures. Chance for showers returns next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

LOW: 40

THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS RETURN & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: INCREASING HIGH CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

