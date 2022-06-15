AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 15TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 15TH: 53°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Frontal system impacts the region for midweek, which brings our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Stray showers and isolated thunderstorms possible after sunset Wednesday, then scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely after midnight into the early morning hours Thursday. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible with hail the main concern. Lows into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Thursday afternoon’s thunderstorm potential is dependent on how fast the morning’s rainfall can end and if we see any sunshine before the afternoon. If morning rainfall wraps up quick and we see sunshine, this will help increase our thunderstorm potential for the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under an Enhanced Risk (level 3, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorm development. Main concerns being strong gusty wind and hail. Best timing for thunderstorms to develop in the mid afternoon through the early evening, moving through from west to east. Highs into the low to mid 80s with a gusty southwest wind. Rainfall wraps up quickly into the late evening. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Isolated rainfall possible Friday, but most of the area staying dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Friday near 80 degrees with a breezy northwest wind. Lows in the low to mid 50s. High pressure taking over the weekend, coming along with a cooler but more comfortable air mass. Highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Chance for rainfall returns early next week.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

