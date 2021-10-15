Showers & thunderstorms likely Saturday, cooler & windy weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 37°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:26 PM

Scattered showers and stray thunderstorms returning Friday through late afternoon, then stray showers stick around for the evening and overnight. Broken clouds with fog overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Strong cold front pushes through the region this weekend. A line of showers and thunderstorms moves into Steuben County just before sunrise, then pushes east through the Twin Tiers into the early afternoon hours. Potential for isolated strong wind gusts with thunderstorm development, along with brief downpours. This is a fast moving cold front, which will help limit any flooding concerns. Temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 60s early in the day, then dropping through the late afternoon in the wake of the cold front. Staying windy for the day with winds out of the northwest 5-15 mph and gusts of 25 mph or more also possible. Winds in favor of lake-enhanced showers through the overnight, mainly downwind of the Great Lakes. Rainfall totals for the day mainly under 1″. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Chance for lake-enhanced showers continues Sunday and may linger early Monday. Otherwise, limited sunshine Sunday and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, then overnight lows into the 40s. Highs Monday also in the mid to upper 50s, then overnight lows into the 40s. Decreasing clouds through late day Monday as high pressure builds into the region. Dry through midweek with sunshine returning. Chance for showers to end the new workweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS MAY LINGER. WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

