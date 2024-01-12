AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 12th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 12th: 16°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:57 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Snow moves in for the evening, but will turn to rain as temperatures increase. We turn back to snow later in the morning as temperatures decrease throughout the day to unseasonably cold conditions. More details below:

TONIGHT:

We will be mainly cloudy throughout the night with snow moving in around 7pm. We start to turn to rain shorty after and by 9pm, our entire region is all rain. Lows tonight will fall into the lower thirties along with a breeze from the southeast at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

SATURDAY:

We start off with rain for your early morning on Saturday. The highs on Satuday will be in the lower forties in the early morning. After that, we start to cool off quickly behind a front that moves through. Rain will turn back to snow in the late morning and we will be left with isolated snow showers. It will still be breezy with winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

NEXT WEEK:

We begin to settle down on Sunday. Chances for snow will still be with us throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper twenties. We dry out for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Skis will be mainly cloudy with only a slight chance for a flurry. It will be cold with highs in the mid twenties. Chances for snow returns on Tuesday, but we get even colder with highs only in the lower twenties. Chances for snow will persist throughout the rest of the week with highs in the lower twenties on Wednesday and in the mid to upper twenties on Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY: RAIN/SNOW. BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 22 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 25