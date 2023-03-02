AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 3RD: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 3RD: 20°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:59 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying dry tonight, but change of scenery in store for us Friday. Rain to snow to a wintry mix back into the forecast. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Staying dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TOMORROW:

A dry start to Friday, but change of scenery by the afternoon. A rain/snow mix moves in from southwest to northeast, starting the Northern Tier between 1-3 pm, then spreading across the Southern Tier shortly after. Onset of precipitation will be a cold rain quickly turning over to a wet snow. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Strong southeast wind continues for the overnight. Upper-level warmth allowing for snow to mix with and turn to sleet by late evening and for the overnight. Lows near freezing. General snow accumulations look to be 1-4″ inches” across the area with a light glazing of ice possible. Isolated higher amounts, from 4-6″, will be possible in northern portions of Steuben County. Biggest impact from this system will be travel Friday evening into Saturday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Snow to rain showers stick around Saturday. Highs near 40 degrees, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Drying out early for Sunday and Monday. Our next round of showers moves in midweek.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW TO WINTRY MIX LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING MIXED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: LINGERING FLURRIES. BROKEN CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter