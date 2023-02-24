AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 24TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 24TH: 18°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:51 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lake-effect comes to an end Friday night, but next disturbance quick to move in. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Weakening wind and high pressure builds into the region. Lingering lake-effect coming to an end for the late overnight. Lows in the low to mid teens.

TOMORROW:

Weak disturbance brings light snow to the area by morning and through the afternoon. Overall snowfall for the day of a trace to 1″, but isolated higher amounts near 2″ possible. Breezy and cold with highs near freezing. Dry overnight with a break in clouds. Lows near 20 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Disturbance grazes the area Sunday. Best chances for showers staying to our northeast. Breaks in clouds, otherwise, and warmer. Highs into the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows into the low to mid 20s. Next system arrives by late day Monday and continues for Tuesday. Models not agreeing on precipitation type at this early point as temperatures are borderline near freezing. A difference in temperatures, even by 1 degree, will mean a difference in precipitation type and how much. Images below showing the difference in models.

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE EARLY

LOW: 12

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 21

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

