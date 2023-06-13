AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 13TH: 79°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 13TH: 53°
TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM
TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns today. How long does it last? Details below:
TODAY:
Decreasing clouds this morning will allow for a mostly sunny day. The clouds are quick to return for the late afternoon and evening. This is ahead of some showers tonight.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing.
TOMORROW:
More showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, especially during the afternoon.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Showers and thunderstorm potential continues for Thursday. Our unsettled pattern holds into Friday. Saturday looks to be a mainly dry day before shower chances return for Sunday and Monday!
Have an amazing day!
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 75 LOW: 51
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS
HIGH: 66 LOW: 51
THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS
HIGH: 75 LOW: 52
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 50
SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 50
SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 80 LOW: 54
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 74 LOW: 49
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram