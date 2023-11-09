AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 9th: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 9th: 32°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Spotty showers in the morning with cloudy skies for the rest of the day. We remain mostly cloudy to end the work week and into the weekend with slight shower/flurry chances. More details below:

TODAY:

Showers will be possible for the morning. After that, we will remain mostly cloudy until later in the evening. Highs today will reach the upper fifties to near sixty with a breeze from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will decrease late in the evening before clouds return overnight. So we will be mostly cloudy again tonight. Temperatures drop into the upper thirties. A breeze will again be with us from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Skies remain mostly cloudy on Friday to end the work week. It will be much cooler with highs in the lower fifties. A slight chance for a shower will be possible. More or less the same thing for Veterans Day on Saturday. We will be mostly cloudy with chances for a light flurry. Highs will be in the low to mid forties. Skies remain mostly cloudy on Sunday as well to end the weekend. Highs fall to the lower forties along with drier conditions.

NEXT WEEK:

We start to see more warmth to start off the new work week. Highs will be in the upper forties for Monday and Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. Wednesday will warm to the mid fifties along with more partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 56