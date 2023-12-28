AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 28th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 28th: 20°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Spotty showers will continue overnight and into the end of the work week. After that, some snow will be possible to start off the weekend. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers will be with us for the evening and into the overnight. Patchy fog will again be possible as temperatures will drop into the lower forties.

FRIDAY:

We end the work week on Friday with some spotty showers possible, otherwise it will be much drier out there. Skies will be overcast with highs reaching the upper forties.

WEEKEND:

A cold front moves through on Saturday bringing in cooler air. Highs will only reach the lower forties. There will be some rain and some snow chances on Saturday under mainly cloudy conditions. We will be on the dry side on New Years Eve on Sunday to end the weekend. Skies will be mainly cloudy with highs still in the lower forties.

NEXT WEEK:

A chance for some flurries will be with us on New Years Day on Monday. Otherwise it will be mainly cloudy with highs in the upper thrities. We dry up as we get into Tuesday. Sunshine will finally return with a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower forties. Clouds will increase to mostly cloudy on Wednesday for midweek. Highs remain in the lower forties. A chance for flurries will return on Thursday with highs in the lower forties.

FRIDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

NEW YEARS EVE: MAINLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

NEW YEARS DAY: CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 41