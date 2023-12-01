AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 30th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 30th: 26°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Spotty showers will persist into the start of the weekend with unseasonable warmth. More showers move in for Sunday to end the weekend. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers will persist into the evening before becoming spotty. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the evening and overnight as lows drop into the mid thirties.

SATURDAY:

Few showers chances remain for Saturday morning but overall we will be much drier out. It will be very warm to start off the weekend with highs in the mid fifties.

NEXT WEEK:

Scattered showers move back in on Sunday to end the weekend. Skies remain cloudy out there with highs reaching near fifty. Shower chances persist into the start of the new work week on Monday. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid forties. We will be mainly dry for Tuesday through Thursday. Each day has a slight chance for some showers. Highs are near forty on Tuesday and in the mid to upper thirties for Wesdnesday into Thursday. Few showers will be possible again for Friday to end the work week. Skies will be cloudy with highs in the low to mid forties.

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43