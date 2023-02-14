AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 14TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 14TH: 16°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Spring-like midweek. How long does it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure slides east and a weak disturbance moves in overnight. Increasing clouds through late evening, then light showers or sprinkles possible after midnight. Increasing winds out of the south with gusts over 30 mph possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, then warming into the low 40s through sunrise.

TOMORROW:

Lingering light showers around for sunrise, then quick to dry and clear out. Partly to mostly sunny Wednesday and still spring-like. Winds out of the southwest with gusts over 25 mph. Winds working in favor of mild temperatures with highs near 60 degrees, well above average for this time of the year. Mostly clear for the evening, then increasing clouds late overnight. Winds subside for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Frontal system impacting the region Thursday. Increasing clouds with occasional showers returning by the afternoon and continuing for the overnight. Overall rainfall stays light. There will be plenty of dry time to enjoy outside. Increasing winds again out of the south ushering in mild temperatures. Highs into the low to mid 50s. Cold front moves through into early Friday morning, which will drop our temperatures through the day. Temperatures near 40 degrees before sunrise, then dropping through the afternoon. Cold front also turning our winds to out of the northwest with gusts over 30 mph at times. Northwesterly winds bringing lake-effect showers to the region, but mainly to our north and south. Little if any snowfall for us in the Twin Tiers. High pressure builds back in for the weekend, which will keep us dry under mostly to partly sunny conditions. Turning mild again with above average temperatures. Chance for showers returns next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE & WINDY

LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MORNING SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS RETURN & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS & BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 20

