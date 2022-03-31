AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 31ST: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 31ST: 28°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:52 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:32 PM

What a difference temperature wise today! We start our morning in the 40s and 50s and we are only going up from here. Highs today reach the upper 60s. These spring-like temperatures come with active weather. Rain showers move in this morning and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Thunderstorm potential continues into this evening as a cold front moves in. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe. The main threats from any strong to severe storms is damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. As we head into the overnight hours, stray showers linger early. Otherwise, we stay mostly cloudy. Due to that cold front moving through, cold air is in place tonight. Showers also return late overnight. These will be rain and snow showers. We have some lake-enhancement on Friday with a breezy wind. This keeps rain and snow showers in the forecast for the end of the week.

Quieter weather makes a comeback on Saturday. Mostly sunny and also dry on Saturday. Shower chances quick to return Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend are near 50. We stay into the 50s heading into the next workweek. Clouds hold for Monday and Tuesday. We are dry Monday but there is a slight chance for showers on Tuesday. Our next weather system enters the region on Wednesday.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: GENERALLY CLOUDY. BREAKS IN CLOUDS LATE DAY. RAIN SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

