AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 30TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 30TH: 19°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mild temperature trend staying strong into the weekend. How long will it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds for the evening into the overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions with a south wind allowing for temperatures to only drop into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees early in the night, then warm into the low to mid 40s through Saturday morning. Sprinkles possible late, but most staying dry.

WEEKEND:

Cold front moves through Saturday, bringing little moisture and little change in temperatures. While a spotty shower is possible early, best chance for showers increases late day Saturday into the early overnight. Rainfall tapers late. Precipitation staying as rainfall with mild temperatures continuing. Rainfall totals staying light, mainly a couple tenths of an inch. No hydro concerns this weekend. Most of Sunday in looking dry, but a stray shower not completely out of the question. Highs both Saturday and Sunday into the 40s to near 50 degrees. Lows both nights in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

Active weather with us next week. Stray shower around on Monday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and still mild. Highs near 50 degrees. Slightly warmer midweek with showers more likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Slow cooldown for the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: STRAY MORNING AND OVERNIGHT SHOWER. PARTIAL CLEARING FOR THE DAY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY AM SHOWER

HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SPRINKLES/FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter