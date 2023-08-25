AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 25TH: 81°
AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 25TH: 56°
FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:25 AM
FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:53 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying active today and for the start of the weekend. When do we dry out? Details below:
TODAY:
It is a dreary start to the day with showers lingering. Throughout the day, we stay mainly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late day.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are mostly cloudy with stray showers lingering.
THIS WEEKEND:
A cold front enters the region on Saturday which results in showers and thunderstorms to start the weekend. By Sunday, we are mostly sunny and mainly dry.
NEXT WEEK:
The dry weather is short-lived with showers returning Monday and continuing into Wednesday. Temperatures going into next week look below average as well. Sunshine returns for Thursday as it is a quiet end to the weekend.
Have a great day!
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 81 LOW: 63
SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 80 LOW: 57
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 53
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWERS
HIGH: 78 LOW: 61
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 77 LOW: 59
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 71 LOW: 49
THURSDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 70 LOW: 48
