AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH: 51°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:23 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and thunderstorms return today. How long do they last? Details below:

TODAY:

Widespread dense fog is causing reduced visibility this morning but will improve by mid to late morning. Clouds then build throughout the day with showers and thunderstorms developing late afternoon into tonight.

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms become widespread overnight. Localized heavier pockets of rainfall are possible tonight with any thunderstorms.

TOMORROW:

In the morning, showers linger. We dry out throughout the day with decreasing clouds.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By the end of the week, we see sunshine return for both Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, we see some passing clouds and it may be a bit of a breezy day due to hurricane Lee being to the east of our area. Overall, there is little concern for impacts in our area. The next round of showers then arrives for Monday.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

