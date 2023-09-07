AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 7TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 7TH: 52°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:32 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and thunderstorms returning Thursday. Weather on repeat for Friday and the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Rainfall lingers through sunset, coming to an end before midnight. Breaks in clouds, light winds, and moisture at our surface from today’s rain helping for fog to develop. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Frontal system moving into the region Friday. Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns for the afternoon and late evening hours. Potential for heavy rainfall and isolated strong wind gusts with any thunderstorm that develops. Highs near 80 degrees. Isolated showers around for the late overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Active weather continues for the weekend. Slow moving boundary almost stalled over the region will be the focal point for moisture. One-and-off again showers and isolated thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, gradual cooling trend with highs this weekend closer to average for this time of the year and early next week. Active weather sticks around next week, as well.

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING RAINFALL. BREAKS IN CLOUDS & FOG

LOW: 65

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 61

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

