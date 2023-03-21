AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 21ST: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 21ST: 24°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying mild into midweek. High pressure is replaced with our next weather-maker. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High clouds around for the evening, then building clouds after midnight. Staying dry for the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Clouds stick around Wednesday with limited to no sunshine. Isolated showers possible for the afternoon, but most staying dry. Breezy southwest winds continue to usher warmth into the region. Highs near 60 degrees, above average for this time of the year. Chance for showers increase after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Frontal system impacting the region Thursday. Occasional rain showers continue for the day. Isolated instability present, so a quick rumble of thunder possible. While a downpour will also be possible, overall rainfall not a concern. Rain tapers through late evening, drying out for the overnight. Rainfall amounts for the day around 0.25″ or less. Highs near 60 degrees, then overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Moisture pushes to the south Friday with the best chances for showers staying in the Northern Tier and farther south. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Low pressure into the Great Lakes for the weekend. Chance for showers increases into Saturday, then lake-effect may linger Sunday. Next weather-maker moves in early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWERS. OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

