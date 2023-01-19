AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 19TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 19TH: 15°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:06 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Unsettled weather takes us through the end of the workweek. Staying active into next week, as well. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Patchy drizzle for the evening, then a quick around of showers moving through closer to midnight. Clouds continue and breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TOMORROW:

Wrap around moisture brings rain to snow showers Friday with dropping temperatures. Highs in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees, then overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Snow accumulations staying light. Mainly trace amounts through the day, but a quick 1″ or more possible on the hilltops.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Stray lake-effect possible for the start of the weekend. Cloudy and windy Saturday. Highs in the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows into the 20s. Another storm system arrives by late day Sunday and continues into Monday. At this early vantage point, looking like we will see accumulating snow through the overnight. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to this event.

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS CONTINUE. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 34

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN TO SNOW RETURNS & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN & SNOW RETURNS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

