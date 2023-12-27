AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 27th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 27th: 20°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Steady rain becomes scattered overnight as warmth continues into Thursday. After that, cooler air moves in. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers will continue into the evening and into the overnight. Patchy fog will also form late tonight and into the morning tomorrow. Lows overnight will drop into the low to mid forties.

THURSDAY:

Fog will persist througout the morning on Thursday along with scattered showers that will be possible throughout the day. It will be another warm one with highs in the lower fifties on Thursday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Scattered showers will still be possible for your Friday to end the work week. It will remain overcast with highs in the upper forties to near fifty. A cold front moves through early Saturday bringing in cooler air. Highs will only be in the lower forties to start off the weekend along with some stray flurries. We dry out to end the weekend on New Years Eve. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs still in the lower forties. We start off 2024 with overcast skies and highs in the upper thirties, which is near seasonal.

NEXT WEEK:

There will be chances for some wintry mix on New Years Day. After that, we dry out across the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the lower forties. Skies decrease to partly cloudy on Wednesday for midweek. Highs will remain in the lower forties.

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

NEW YEARS EVE: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

NEW YEARS DAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 42