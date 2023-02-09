AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 9TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 9TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:32 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain likely today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Steady rain this morning with pockets of a wintry mix. This includes freezing rain that could cause slippery and icy conditions for the morning commute. We gradually warm up this morning and see steady rain become showers throughout the day. Winds will also be gusting over 30 mph out of the south today.

TONIGHT:

We stay windy tonight and see lingering rain showers.

TOMORROW:

Clouds hold into Friday and we stay breezy. Lake-effect snow showers develop late day. Little to no accumulation expected from these snow showers.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry and quiet this weekend with some peeks of sunshine returning. This holds into the start of next week. Temperatures are well above average going into next week and shower chances return on Wednesday.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS LATE DAY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter