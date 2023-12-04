AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 4th: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 4th: 25°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Stray flurries will be with us as we progress into midweek. We will see some more warmth to end the work week into the weekend. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Stray flurries will be possible as we get into the overnight. Lows will drop to near thirty with a breeze from the northeast.

TUESDAY:

A stray chance will continue into Tuesday. Skies will be overcast throughout the day with a breeze still from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Stray chances persist into Wednesday with highs back into the mid to upper thirties. We start to see more warmth on Thursday as a warm front moves in along with chances for wintry mix. Highs will rise to near forty. Skies will be mostly cloudy for Friday to end the work week It will be much warmer with highs near fifty. We reach the fifties for both days on the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start off the weekend on Saturday with rain moving in late in the day. Highs will be in the mid fifties. Showers will continue into the day on Sunday with highs continuing to rise into the low to mid fifties. Cloudy conditions will remain for Sunday.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Less chances for showers will continue into Monday as we start off the new work week. It will be cooler as a cold front moves through with highs in the lower forties.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. WARMER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 42