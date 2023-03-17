AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 17TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 17TH: 23°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:15 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Frontal system brings rainfall for the end of the workweek, then cooler temperatures for the start of the weekend. Warmer by Monday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered rain showers for the evening. Winds then turn in favor of stray lake-enhanced showers following a cold front. Lows near 30 degrees.

WEEKEND:

Winds in favor of lake-enhanced showers this weekend. While a brief burst of snowfall is possible Saturday evening and overnight, overall snow accumulations stay light. Best chances for any snow to stick will be on grassy surfaces. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, windy and colder. Highs Saturday near 40 degrees, then overnight lows near 20 degrees. Highs Sunday in the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows near 20 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

High pressure builds into the region early next week. Sunshine returns for the official start of spring, coming along with warmer temperatures. Chance for showers again by Wednesday night and for the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED TO STRAY SHOWERS. CLOUDY & BREEZY

LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

MONDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

