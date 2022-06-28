AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 28TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 28TH: 56°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Mostly clear Tuesday evening and overnight. Patchy valley fog developing late. Lows near 50 degrees.

Weak front with limited moisture moves through Wednesday. Dry start to the day, but isolated showers and thunderstorms become possible for the afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, increasing clouds into the late day hours. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees with a breezy west/southwest wind. Any rain that develops tapers around sunset or shortly after. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows into the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure again builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Dry Thursday through Friday afternoon and heating up. Highs into the low to mid 80s Thursday, then near 90 degrees for highs on Friday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Friday night and for the start of the weekend as a cold front moves through the region. Cold front will also drop our temperatures, but closer to average for this time of the year. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 80 degrees. At this early vantage point, looking to stay dry Sunday for the 4th of July with high pressure over the region. Highs close to average for this time of the year.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: HOT & HAZY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 92 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

