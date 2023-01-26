AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 26TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 26TH: 15°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:14 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Stray light shower/flurries around for the end of the workweek, best chances in our northern and western counties. Details on the weekend below:

TONIGHT:

Lake-effect showers to flurries for the evening and overnight. Overall snowfall staying light. Clouds continue and lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Lingering stray shower to flurries Friday, but most of the area finally getting a break from showers. We could also finally see a break in the cloud cover, but it will be short lived. Breezy southwest winds for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 30s. Weak system moves in Friday night, bringing light snow showers. Overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers may linger Saturday. Again, any snowfall staying light. Highs near 40 degrees. Mainly dry overnight and lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Showers return Sunday. Snow and rain showers return for Sunday. At this vantage point, overall snowfall looks to stay low as this will be a mainly rain event. Highs near 40 degrees. Chance for snow showers overnight, which may linger into early next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWER/FLURRIES

LOW: 26

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWER/FLURRY & BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 10

