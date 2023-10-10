AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 10TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 10TH: 41°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:34 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Stray showers possible for midweek as winds stay in favor of lake-enhancement. Best chances for rainfall returns for the start of the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Few sprinkles may be felt for the evening and overnight. We stay mostly cloudy and cool. Lows into the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW:

Low pressure spinning to our north providing wrap around moisture midweek. Stray lake-enhanced shower possible Wednesday. Best chances for any rainfall in western and northern portions of the Southern Tier. Any rainfall staying light, though. Mostly cloudy and breezy for the afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees. Partial clearing for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Weak wave moves in Thursday providing the chance for a few showers. Again, any rainfall stays light. Breezy and highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Chance for rainfall increases late Friday night and for the weekend as our next storm system moves into the region. Rain likely Saturday and may be heavy at times. Occasional showers continue Sunday. Cloudy and windy both days, otherwise. Highs for the weekend into the 50s. Chance for showers continues early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE LATE NIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

