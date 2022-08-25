AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 25TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 25TH: 56°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:53 PM

Happy Thursday! It is the same story again this morning with some patchy fog causing reduced visibility. The fog will lift shortly after sunrise. Aside from the fog, we start off mostly sunny. There is a boundary to the North of us and it will result in stray showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. As for temperatures, we will reach the mid 80s today and also be muggy. Overnight, an isolated shower is possible and we are partly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the low 60s. A cold front moves in Friday bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the main threat being damaging winds. The timing for these showers and storms is during the afternoon and early evening.

There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday but most look to stay dry. Temperatures reach the low 80s that day. Sunday is a dry and mostly sunny day but temperatures start to climb into the upper 80s. We stay in the upper 80s for highs Monday and Tuesday. A surge of moisture moves into the area along with a frontal system. This results in rounds of showers and thunderstorms. We dry out midweek and see decreasing clouds. Highs reach the low 80s on Wednesday.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

