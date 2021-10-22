Stray showers around Saturday, rainfall likely into early next week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 35°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:15 PM

Decreasing clouds into Friday evening, then building cloud cover overnight. Stray shower or a few sprinkles late, best chances into the Northern Tier. Lows near 40 degrees. Clouds limiting any patchy frost development.

Chance for stray showers continues Saturday as winds stay in favor of lake-enhancement. Not everyone will see rainfall and amounts staying light. Limited to no sunshine for the afternoon and breezy. Highs Saturday in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Isolated shower possible for the early overnight, then decreasing clouds late. Lows near 40 degrees. If clouds clear out fast enough, patchy frost will be possible into valley locations.

Dry start Sunday with early morning sunshine. Increasing clouds for the afternoon and highs into the low to mid 50s. Warm front lifts into the region by evening and overnight, which increases our chance for rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50. Frontal system impacting the region for the start of the new workweek. Periods of rain likely Monday. Highs near 60 degrees. Cold front passes late day with lingering showers into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday near 50 degrees. Mainly dry Wednesday, then chance for showers returns for the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER/SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM RAINFALL LIKELY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

MONDAY: CLOUDY. PERIODS OF RAIN

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

