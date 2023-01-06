AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 6TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 6TH: 17°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Stubborn clouds take us into the start of the weekend with the chance for stray lake-effect. Sunshine in the near future, though. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds continue for the evening and overnight. Most of us staying dry for the overnight, but sprinkles to flurries not completely out of the question. Lows near 30 degrees.

SATURDAY:

Lake-effect lingers for our northern and western areas. Mainly trace amounts will be seen, but higher elevation of Steuben County may see a quick 1″. Otherwise, mainly cloudy conditions to start the weekend. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 30s. Drying out with breaks in clouds by the evening into the overnight. Lows nearing 20 degrees.

SUNDAY INTO NEXT WEEK:

Clouds gradually clear into Sunday afternoon. Highs near 40 degrees. Low pressure to our south brings increasing cloud cover for the evening, then stray shower possible overnight into early Monday. Best chances for showers will be to our south. Mainly dry start to the new workweek under a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS CONTINUE. SPRINKLES TO FLURRIES POSSIBLE

LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

MONDAY: DRYING OUT. TURNING MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

