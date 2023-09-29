AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 45°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:53 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Some showers end our week. When does sunshine return? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day and we are seeing stray showers moving through the area. These showers will stay quite isolated today and not everyone will see them. Otherwise, it is a cloudy day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay mostly cloudy but remain dry.

THIS WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine returns to the area both days this weekend with temperatures reaching above average.

NEXT WEEK:

The quiet weather pattern continues for most of next week. For the beginning and middle of next week, we are seeing plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase on Thursday but we do remain dry. Temperatures also remain about 10 degrees above average.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram