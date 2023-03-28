AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 28TH: 49°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 28TH: 26°
TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM
TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:29 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Stray showers today with active weather into midweek. When do we dry out? Details below:
TODAY:
It is a cloudy and foggy start to the day. We stay mostly cloudy today with some stray showers developing for the afternoon. Any stray showers we see will be light.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, clouds decrease and we turn mostly clear.
TOMORROW:
The break in clouds is short-lived as more clouds filter in for Wednesday ahead of a cold front late day. This cold front brings a rain/snow mix to the area. Snow accumulation looks to be light with a quick trace to two inches possible. Higher elevations will see the most snow. Winds also increase as the cold front enters the area.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Sunshine returns by Thursday but does not last for long. Rain showers end our week and start our weekend. Temperatures will also be mild. We are a little cooler Sunday and see some sunshine. Mild temperatures then start the new week and we stay mostly sunny.
Have an amazing day!
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 45 LOW: 27
WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. RAIN/SNOW MIX LATE
HIGH: 53 LOW: 22
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 43 LOW: 26
FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS
HIGH: 54 LOW: 48
SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS
HIGH: 66 LOW: 26
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 48 LOW: 33
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 62 LOW: 42
