AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 28TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 28TH: 26°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:29 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Stray showers today with active weather into midweek. When do we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

It is a cloudy and foggy start to the day. We stay mostly cloudy today with some stray showers developing for the afternoon. Any stray showers we see will be light.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds decrease and we turn mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

The break in clouds is short-lived as more clouds filter in for Wednesday ahead of a cold front late day. This cold front brings a rain/snow mix to the area. Snow accumulation looks to be light with a quick trace to two inches possible. Higher elevations will see the most snow. Winds also increase as the cold front enters the area.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine returns by Thursday but does not last for long. Rain showers end our week and start our weekend. Temperatures will also be mild. We are a little cooler Sunday and see some sunshine. Mild temperatures then start the new week and we stay mostly sunny.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. RAIN/SNOW MIX LATE

HIGH: 53 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

