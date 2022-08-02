AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 2ND: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 2ND: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:01 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:26 PM

Happy Tuesday! It is a mild and muggy start to the day. Temperatures are starting our day in the upper 60s to low 70s. These will rise into the low to mid 80s today. A cold front is moving in from the West which lacks a lot of moisture. This front is resulting in stray light showers this morning and lingering moisture will allow a stray shower to be possible throughout the day today. Dry air filters in behind the front and decreasing our cloud cover and we clear out overnight. Lows tonight are in the mid 50s. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight into early Wednesday. High pressure is in control throughout the day on Wednesday which allows for mostly sunny conditions before clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of a frontal system. We also start to heat up Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.

For Thursday, it is going to be quite humid and hot. A warm front lifts into the area allowing temperatures to climb into the mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening. By Friday, a cold front enters the area bringing mostly cloudy conditions and more showers and thunderstorms. The front also knocks our high temperatures back into the mid 80s. This is short-lived as highs climb to near 90 Saturday. That cold front remains stalled near the Twin Tiers on Saturday and acts as the focal point for more showers and storms. Another cold front enters for Sunday into Monday keeping showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Temperatures also remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with humid conditions.

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY PM SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY START. INCREASING CLOUDS. HOT

HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 95 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS. HUMID

HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. HUMID

HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. HUMID

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter