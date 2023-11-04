AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 4th: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 4th: 33°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:44 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:58 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Stray showers will be possible overnight and into Sunday along with overcast conditions. More details below:

TONIGHT:

A stray shower will be possible as we get into the overnight. Otherwise skies will be overcast with lows in the lower forties.

SUNDAY:

We end the weekend on Sunday with more mostly cloudy skies. Stray shower chances will still be with us once we get into the late afternoon and evening. Otherwise we will be primarily dry. Highs will reach the low to mid fifties.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers will move in for the new work week starting on Monday. Chances will be move in for the afternoon and last throughout the rest of the day. Highs will sit in the mid to upper fifties under overcast skies. We warm up to the low sixties on Tuesday with conitnued showers. Rain will last into the second half of the work week with the highest chances on Thursday. We drop to the upper forties on Wednesday and get back into the mid fiffties on Thursday. Cooler air moves in starting on Friday with highs back to near fifty and into the upper forties again for Saturday with showers continuing.

SUNDAY: STRAY AM SHOWER POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47