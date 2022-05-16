AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 16TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 16TH: 43°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:46 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:22 PM

Happy Monday! It is a foggy start to the day but the fog will lift as we head throughout the morning. Active weather is with us today. Aside from the fog, clouds increase this morning. These clouds are ahead of our next weather maker. A cold front moves in from the West around noon and brings a line of showers and thunderstorms. Currently, a majority of the Twin Tiers is under an enhanced risk (a 3 out of 5) for strong to severe storms. Part of Steuben county is under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) to see strong to severe storms. The main threats with any strong to severe storms is damaging winds and large hail. By around 6:00pm, the cold front is exiting the area and we quiet down behind it. Overnight, we are dry and quiet. We stay mainly clear as well. Lows tonight are in the upper 40s. Tuesday is a mix of sun and clouds day and we stay dry. Highs are in the mid 60s.

We stay dry Wednesday and just see clouds on the increase. Temperatures remain in the 60s for the middle of the workweek. There is a slight chance for showers on Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy both days. As for our high temperatures, Thursday we are in the 70s while Friday we are in the 80s. The 80s remain for Saturday but rain showers and isolated thunderstorms move in. Showers taper off in the morning of Sunday and we stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the day.

Have a great day and stay weather aware today!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS, STRONG TO SEVERE POTENTIAL

HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, RAIN SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 42

