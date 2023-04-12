AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 12TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 12TH: 32°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer-like end to the workweek with plenty of sunshine. Change of scenery ahead for the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure keeping us quiet across the region. Dry, clear and breezy overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

Another day of sunshine Thursday. Winds out of the southwest 5-15 mph combined with sunshine helping temperatures reach into the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs. Clear to mostly clear for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure sticks around through the end of the workweek. Highs Friday in the low to mid 80s under plenty of sunshine. Mostly clear and dry overnight. Lows nearing 50 degrees. Chance for spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday, then chance for showers and thunderstorms increases Sunday as a cold front moves through. Cooler start to the new workweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLEAR, DRY & BREEZY

LOW: 52

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

