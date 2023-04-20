AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 20TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 20TH: 35°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:54 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer-like end to the workweek. Isolated rainfall possible Friday. Best chances for rainfall arrive this weekend with a cold front. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with mid and high-level clouds overhead. Staying mild with lows near 50 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Turning summer-like Friday as a warm front continues to lift through the region. Breezy southwest wind helping afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 80s, above average for this time of the year. Mostly to partly sunny for the day. Isolated shower and thunderstorm possible before sunset, then scattered rainfall around through the early overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry start to the weekend, but a slow moving cold front brings our next round of rainfall by late day Saturday and overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall, something to keep an eye on this weekend. Temperatures ahead of the cold front into the low to mid 70s for highs Saturday, still above average for this time of the year. Strong south winds with gusts over 30 mph for the afternoon. Wrap around moisture providing a lake response for Sunday and early next week. Chance for showers continues. We stay cooler than average for temperatures early next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 47

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAINFALL LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

