AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 2ND: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 2ND: 49°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer-like heat staying strong through Friday. Changes ahead for the weekend. Chance for rainfall is returning along with cooler temperatures. Details below:

FRIDAY:

Slight increase in moisture Friday as high pressure moves out. The main impact being added cloud cover, but afternoon and early evening stray showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Best chances for rainfall staying to our east. Mostly to partly sunny and still hot. Highs Friday near 90 degrees. Mild overnight with lows near 60 degrees.

WEEKEND:

Weak cold front moves in for the start of the weekend bringing a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Any rainfall staying light and spotty in coverage. Main impact with the cold front is a drop in temperatures. Highs Saturday in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, then overnight lows near 50 degrees.

Most staying dry Sunday and Monday under a mix of sun and clouds. Chance for rainfall returns into midweek. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. ISOLATED PM RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 91 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 73 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

