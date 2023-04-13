AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 13TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 13TH: 32°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer-like through Friday. Slightly cooler but still mild this weekend, coming along with a change of scenery. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure keeping us quiet across the region. Dry and mostly clear with just a few high clouds overhead . Lows near 50 degrees.

TOMORROW:

High pressure sticks around through the end of the workweek. Highs Friday in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees under plenty of sunshine. Clouds begin to build for the evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry start to our weekend, but a weak disturbance moves in for the afternoon. Chance for spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday, but it won’t be a washout. Highs near 80 degrees. Chance for stray showers and isolated thunderstorms returns Sunday afternoon, but best chances for rainfall will be overnight as a cold front moves through. Cooler start to the new workweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 48

FRIDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

