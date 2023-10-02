AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 2nd: 68°
AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 2nd: 44°
MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:05 AM
MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:48 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying summer-like through midweek. Sunshine continues with above average temperatures. Fall makes a quick return later this week, though. Details below:
TONIGHT:
Decreasing clouds through sunset. Turning clear for the overnight. Valley fog forms late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
TOMORROW:
High pressure over the region providing another quiet day. Sunshine for the afternoon and heating up. Highs into the low to mid 80s, which is above average for this time of the year. Mainly clear with valley fog late. Lows near 50 degrees.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Staying summer-like through Thursday with temperatures above average for this time of the year. High pressure brings more sunshine for Wednesday. Increasing clouds Thursday as our next weather-maker approaches the region. Frontal system brings our next chance for rainfall Friday and for the weekend. Fall makes a quick return with this frontal system as temperatures will drop.
MONDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG
LOW: 52
TUESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 84 LOW: 53
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 85 LOW: 54
THURSDAY: INCREASING HIGH CLOUDS & WINDY
HIGH: 79 LOW: 60
FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 73 LOW: 54
SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 63 LOW: 42
SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 56 LOW: 41
MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 54 LOW: 39
Have a wonderful day!
