AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 31ST: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 31ST: 49°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer-like through the end of the workweek. Above average temperatures along with sunshine. Changes ahead for the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Fair weather cumulus clouds clear out after sunset, but wildfire smoke leads to an overnight haze. Staying dry. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY:

High pressure in control of the region into the end of the workweek. Sunshine and dry conditions through Thursday. Feeling a lot like summer with highs near 90 degrees. Mainly clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Slight increase in moisture Friday as high pressure moves out, with the main impact being added cloud cover. Mid and high-level clouds filter overhead, but not stopping our temperatures any. Highs Friday near 90 degrees. Mild overnight with lows near 60 degrees. Weak cold front moves in for the start of the weekend bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms along with a drop in temperatures. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees, then overnight lows near 50 degrees. Stray showers possible Sunday into early next week as a disturbance lingers along the coast. Highs into the 70s for most.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 51

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. ISOLATED PM RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

